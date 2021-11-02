Gambia: Egyptian Side Wadi Degla Sign Fatou Dukureh

Egyptian women's topflight side Wadi Degla Football Club has signed former Abuko United Female Football Club midfielder Fatou Dukureh on a three (3) months contract.

Dukureh penned a three months contract with the Egyptian league one outfit ahead of the start of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) women's champions' league slated for 5th to the 19th November, 2021.

Wadi Degla women's football club won the 2020/21 Egyptian women's league title.

The Tallinding-born midfielder guided Abuko United female club to the 2016 FF cup final, before traveling to United States of America (USA).

Speaking after completing her transfer to the Egyptian top flight side Fatou Dukureh said: "I am delighted to sign a contact with the Egyptian women's league champions."

I am very happy to move here to continue my football career. I thank my former club Abuko United for all the support they have done for me during my stay with the club. I also thank my family and friends for their encouragement and support."