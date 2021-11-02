Gambia: NAVSTI Concludes Training On Digital Marketing and Online Solutions

The National Association of Vocational and Skills Training Institute (NAVSTI) recently concluded a 10-day training on Digital Marketing and Online Solutions for 10 TVET institutions in the country.

The training was meant to address digital marketing and management, and capacity gaps among TVET institutions in the country.

Abdoulie Sowe, chairman of NAVSTI said the training is important for institutions to develop a digital marketing strategy. "We all know thatyou can no longer rely on traditional advertising alone to promote your business or institution nowadays. You have to use digital marketing services for your business/institution to grow", he said.

Yusupha Keita, Technical Advisor and Coordinator Skills Development at ICT said the training would enable the respective TVET institutions to incorporate the skills gained in their delivery to support blended learning and data management as well as create visibility for their training programmes.

Nduwuba Daniel, one of the participants from Stratford College of Management said he has benefited a lotfrom the training. "I would not waste time to integrate what I have learnt here into the school system because it is a great thing", he said.

The training funded by the International Trade Center (ITC) wasthe result of a Skills Gaps and Needs Analysis Survey conducted by ITC for TVET institutions. Some of the gaps identified by the survey included the use of social media marketing, lack of qualified personnel in web development skills and use of service delivery systems such as online payment, e-library and online class management systems among others.