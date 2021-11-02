Gambia: Top Official of Breakaway APRC 'No Alliance Movement' Charge With 3 Counts

The Gambia Police Force has recently pressed charges against Jerrending Sanyang, a top official of former President Yahya Jammeh's breakaway APRC "No Alliance Movement".

He was charged with three (3) counts the day he got arrested by state security agents on 25th October 2021.

Speaking to Foroyaa on the matter, the police spokesperson Superintendent (Spt.) Lamin Njie, said Jerrending was charged with 3 counts as follows: "1. prohibition of conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace contrary to section 9 of the Public Order Act; 2. unlawful assembly contrary to section 70 of the Criminal Code; and 3. disobedience to lawful orders contrary to section 116 of the Criminal Code."

Jerrending confirmed his charges to Foroyaa and is still reporting on bail.

When asked whether the charges included his two colleagues, he said: "I don't know whether they have been charged but you can find out from the police."

Their arrest comes in the wake of an attempt by Jammeh's loyalists (APRC's No Alliance Movement) to hold a press conference at Sanyang's house in Lamin on Monday 25th October 2021.

The planned press conference resulted in a confrontation between Jammeh's supporters and government security forces. The conference could not be held after paramilitary officers (police) stormed Sanyang's house and told him that he was wanted at the Banjulunding Police Station.

The other two supporters, Sankung Badjie and Ebrima Sanneh alias 'A Samai," were arrested outside the Banjulunding Police Station's building after they were protesting and demanding the release of their colleagues.

However, the trio were later released on bail the same day of their arrest, 25th October, at 7pm. They were then asked to start reporting to the said police station on 26th October.

The 'No Alliance Movement' is a breakaway faction of the APRC party, rebelling against the APRC-NPP merger which was announced recently by the Fabakary Tombong Jatta's led executive.