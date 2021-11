Tunis/Tunisia — Nabeul governorate saw 2 more infections with the coronavirus, after returning the results of 118 tests, or a 1.7% positivity rate.

The caseload in the region has therefore risen to 49,897, including 48,359 recoveries and 1,428 fatalities, according to data provided by the Local Health Directorate.

On the other hand, 670,019 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in Nabeul, since the start of the jab drive in mid-March, according to the same source.