Cameroon: International Cooperation - Brazilians Seal Deal With Binguela Agriculture School

The delegation of commercial farmers was in the school located on the outskirts of Yaounde on October 27, 2021.

After a lull in cooperation with the Brazilian Federal Institute of Education, Science and Technology, Baiano, following a change of management, the Binguela Applied School of Agriculture, EPAB, has now secured a new Brazilian partnership deal. Located in Binguela village in the Mefou and Akono Division of Centre Region, the school authorities on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, received a delegation of 10 Brazilian commercial farmers.

Organised in collaboration with Thomas Tcheuffa, President of the Brazil-Cameroon Chamber of Commerce, the trip was led by Dr. Tchenzette Martial, First Counselor in the Cameroon Embassy in Brazil. During discussions with officials of the Cameroon Chamber of Agriculture, Fisheries, Livestock and Forestry, CAPEF, the Investment Promotion Agency and the Binguela Applied School of Agriculture, the Brazilian businessmen and women announced the donation of a soil analysis laboratory to the school.

The visitors disclosed that EPAB's earlier application for collaboration with the Brazilian International Cooperation Agency had been favourably received. In this light, a team from the agency is expected in Binguela by the end of this year or early in 2022. The visiting commercial farmers also invited Binguela School to send staff to Brazil to explore more cooperation possibilities.

The Director of Binguela Applied School of Agriculture, Amougou Etogo Roland, presented his school's major projects. They include turning the school into a poultry production reference centre, expanding its agricultural mechanization capacity and producing enough quality maize seed. The visit ended with a guided tour of an exhibition by former students and the school's agricultural production infrastructure.