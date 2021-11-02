Cameroon: As Cameroon Celebrates Brain Health - Beware of Sclerosis, Stroke, Covid-19 Neuroinflammation!

The themes of this year's "Brain Week in Cameroon" and "World Brain Day" celebrations focus on these emergent health challenges.

The celebration of the Third Brain Week in Cameroon, BWC and Eighth World Brain Day, WBD, is already underway across Cameroon. Organised under the distinguished patronage of the Prime Minister and Head of Government, Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute, the celebration by Brain Research Africa Initiative, BRAIN, is in partnership with government. The joint celebration will be formally launched this Monday, November 1, 2021 in Yaounde by the Minister of Higher Education, Prof. Jacques Fame Ndongo, representing the Prime Minister, Head of Government.

The ceremony holds as from 2 pm in the Faculty of Medicine and Biological Sciences, The University of Yaoundé I. The closing ceremony takes place in the same venue on Thursday, November 4, 2021 as from 3pm. According to BRAIN Executive Director, Prof. Njamnshi Alfred Kongnyu, activities run from October 29, 2021 to November 5, 2021 over the national territory. Some events held on July 22, 2021, commemorated as the World Brain Day.

This year's World Brain Day theme is "Stop Multiple Sclerosis!" "It is a chronic neuroinflammatory and debilitating neurologic disorder that usually affects young people. But can also evolve into adulthood with severe complications, if not well managed," Prof. Njamnshi warned. "Formerly considered a rare or absent disease in Africa, Cameroonians and Africans are increasingly being diagnosed and treated for multiple sclerosis as more neurologists are trained," he disclosed.

Meanwhile, Brain Research Africa Initiative has since 2019 extended the celebration of World Brain Day to a whole week, thus the concept of "Brain Week in Cameroon, BWC" The theme of the 2021 Brain Week in Cameroon is "COVID-19 and Neuroinflammation."Prof. Njamnshi says the celebration aims to support national COVID-19 response efforts by continuing with the nation-wide COVID-19 surveys BRAIN initiated in 2020. "Focus will be on the education sector and vaccine uptake/hesitancy in order to provide evidence for public policy," he disclosed.