Sudan Forces Detain Nuba Activists in South Kordofan

Kadugli — Joint military troops are arbitrarily detaining activists in the South Kordofan capital of Kadugli since Wednesday in an attempt to prevent demonstrations, says the Sudanese Human Rights and Development Organisation (HUDO) in a press statement today.

Since October 27, soldiers wearing uniforms of Sudan Armed Forces, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, of the police and members of the General Intelligence Service are roaming the streets of Kadugli in military vehicles, and detaining well-known activists.

Members of the Resistance Committees of Delling Mohamed Hasan and Mohamed Abakar, Habila Resistance Committees member Mohamed Salim were held from a guest house in the South Kordofan capital on Wednesday.

The following day, activists Hasan Nahawi, Seifeldin Zakariya, and Abulgasim Abdallah were detained from their houses in Kadugli. On Saturday, Omar Osman was held on the street.

The activists were detained at the Kadugli Police Office and denied access to their lawyers. During the interrogation, they were intimidated and mistreated.

They were released on Saturday night after being threatened not to participate in the organisation of demonstrations.

No complaints were filed against them, except against Nahawi, based on article 63 (Calling for violent resistance to public authority) to and 69 (Disturbance of public peace) of the Sudanese 1991 Criminal Law. He was released on bail.

Detention campaign

Following a military coup on October 25, large groups of Sudanese took to the streets in protest against the move. In particular the Sudanese Professionals Association and the resistance committees active in the neighbourhoods of many cities and towns were instrumental in organising protests and the massive Marches of the Millions on Saturday.

Radio Dabanga reported on Friday that 13 people were held in Nyala, capital of South Darfur, on Thursday, including two members of the Nyala Democratic Lawyers Alliance, the South Darfur government media director, and two members of the South Darfur Empowerment Removal Committee.

In Nile River state in northern Sudan, a number of leaders of the Atbara Railway Union were held.

In Khartoum and in other places, government officials, including Ministers, were held as well last week. Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok is under house arrest.