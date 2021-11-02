Uganda: Judiciary Gets 47 New Magistrates

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recruited 47 Grade One magistrates that are expected to expedite the resolution of court disputes.
The appointments, the largest recruitment in one go, were an outcome of a JSC meeting on October 28 at the commission's headquarters in Kampala.
The recruits include 17 males and 30 females.
According to a press statement released by the commission on Friday, the new magistrates have undergone a series of competence tests.
"The recruitment is in fulfilment of the expanded Judiciary structure whose goal is to have magistrate Grade One deployed in every county," read in part the press statement.
It added: "This will improve access to justice for people in the country and reduce litigation."
JSC further revealed that they will soon recruit three justices of the Supreme Court, 14 judges of the High Court, four deputy registrars and four assistant registrars.
They also revealed that 33 positions for chief magistrates, 10 for senior principal magistrates, 18 for principal magistrate and 26 for senior magistrates will soon be advertised.
The core mandate of the JSC is to recruit judicial officers and also discipline errant ones.
Last week, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo revealed that the Judiciary will recruit more 150 magistrates in the next financial year to adjudicate cases of corruption across the country.
Name of magistrate
1. Caroline Wemesa
2. Conrad Obole Oroya
3. Joshua Twongyeire
4. Pascal Olupo
5. Esther Joyce Ariokot
6. Rachael Tabaruka
7. Annet Namankati
8. Sharon Nassuna
9. Bridget Acidri
10. Abubaker Matanda
11. Winfred Agelun
12. Jackie Nangobi
13. Specioza Avako
14. Mary Goret Nalubowa
15. Jonard Tusasirwe
16. Bridget Nasasiira
17. Caroline Clinah Bamukunda
18. Angela Ayola
19. Edmund Okiror Okwi
20. William Muwonge
21. Rehmur Namwaje
22. Mary Gorreti Nakazzi
23. Esther Murungi
24. Moreen Nyakato
25. Patrick Nyeko
26. Patrick Nyero
27. Rebecca Akello
28. Jonathan Wamimbi
29. Joy Kebirungi Natukunda
30. Agnes Sandra Namudiba
31. Fiona Nakibuuka
32. Philip Mayanja Mukasa
33. Pamela Nanyanzi
34. Eva Oteu Amongine
35. Patrick Akoko
36. Millicent Kemigisha
37. Victoria Naluyima
38. Victoria Namayanja
39. Yafesi Ochieng
40. Martin Wakayemba
41. Caroline Kyoshabire
42. Epiphany Winny Afoyorworth
43. Babu Waiswa
44. Francis Opio
45. Ivan Busulwa
46. Damali Agumaasiimwe
47. Lilian Mazimwe