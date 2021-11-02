Uganda: Judiciary Gets 47 New Magistrates

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recruited 47 Grade One magistrates that are expected to expedite the resolution of court disputes.

The appointments, the largest recruitment in one go, were an outcome of a JSC meeting on October 28 at the commission's headquarters in Kampala.

The recruits include 17 males and 30 females.

According to a press statement released by the commission on Friday, the new magistrates have undergone a series of competence tests.

"The recruitment is in fulfilment of the expanded Judiciary structure whose goal is to have magistrate Grade One deployed in every county," read in part the press statement.

It added: "This will improve access to justice for people in the country and reduce litigation."

JSC further revealed that they will soon recruit three justices of the Supreme Court, 14 judges of the High Court, four deputy registrars and four assistant registrars.

They also revealed that 33 positions for chief magistrates, 10 for senior principal magistrates, 18 for principal magistrate and 26 for senior magistrates will soon be advertised.

The core mandate of the JSC is to recruit judicial officers and also discipline errant ones.

Last week, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo revealed that the Judiciary will recruit more 150 magistrates in the next financial year to adjudicate cases of corruption across the country.

Name of magistrate

1. Caroline Wemesa

2. Conrad Obole Oroya

3. Joshua Twongyeire

4. Pascal Olupo

5. Esther Joyce Ariokot

6. Rachael Tabaruka

7. Annet Namankati

8. Sharon Nassuna

9. Bridget Acidri

10. Abubaker Matanda

11. Winfred Agelun

12. Jackie Nangobi

13. Specioza Avako

14. Mary Goret Nalubowa

15. Jonard Tusasirwe

16. Bridget Nasasiira

17. Caroline Clinah Bamukunda

18. Angela Ayola

19. Edmund Okiror Okwi

20. William Muwonge

21. Rehmur Namwaje

22. Mary Gorreti Nakazzi

23. Esther Murungi

24. Moreen Nyakato

25. Patrick Nyeko

26. Patrick Nyero

27. Rebecca Akello

28. Jonathan Wamimbi

29. Joy Kebirungi Natukunda

30. Agnes Sandra Namudiba

31. Fiona Nakibuuka

32. Philip Mayanja Mukasa

33. Pamela Nanyanzi

34. Eva Oteu Amongine

35. Patrick Akoko

36. Millicent Kemigisha

37. Victoria Naluyima

38. Victoria Namayanja

39. Yafesi Ochieng

40. Martin Wakayemba

41. Caroline Kyoshabire

42. Epiphany Winny Afoyorworth

43. Babu Waiswa

44. Francis Opio

45. Ivan Busulwa

46. Damali Agumaasiimwe

47. Lilian Mazimwe