South Africa: Shout Africa Launches Special Green Project

Shout Africa Foundation, a non-governmental organisation focused on education and Future of Ghana Germany has launched a Special Green Project in Accra.

The tree planting project which began at schools in the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly engaged special children as part of efforts to promote inclusion in schools across the country.

Speaking at the launch of the project on Monday, Shout Africa Director,Jimmy Eko-Acquah said, in all over 200 trees would be planted in 10 schools across the municipality.

He said the project was proposed by the Green European Central Bank(ECB) following the outfits inclusive education campaign.

"So they supported us to extend the campaign to bringing the school children together through tree planting and help save the environment(a climate change initiative)," he stated.

The project he said, was to promote inclusion where all students could come together to plant and take care of the trees.

"We have a long term sustainable plan for the trees and believe that,after a set of special children graduate, they hand over to others to promote inclusion," he stressed.

Headmistress for Fire Armour 2 Basic School in Madina, Mrs Rosina Serwaa Akoto said the project was a huge boost to the nationwide tree planting initiative.

"We are grateful to Shout Africa for coming on board to support us with trees which would go a long way to protect the environment and fight climate change," she said.

She urged the public take up the challenge and plant trees at home and within the communities to protect the environment.

"Everybody should take care of trees for our own survival in future while urging the students to take good care of the trees to ensure good health and serene environment," she added.

She said, the trees would be taken care of to serve their intended purposes.