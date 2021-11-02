Algeria: 67th Anniversary of Revolution Outbreak - President Tebboune Chairs Reception At People's Palace

1 November 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, chaired on Monday at the People's Palace in Algiers a reception on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the outbreak of the 1 November 1954 Revolution.

The reception, which took place in the presence of President of the Council of the Nation Salah Goudjil, President of the People's National Assembly (APN), Brahim Boughali, Prime Minister, Minister

of Finance, Aïmene Benabderrahmane, President of the Constitutional Council, Kamel Fenniche, and Chief of Staff of

the People's National Army (ANP), Lieutenant General Saïd Chanegriha, was marked by the presence of Delegations representing brotherly African and Arab countries.

During the ceremony, Tebboune received greetings from senior state officials, members of the Government and senior officers of the People's National Army (ANP).

He also received greetings from national and historical personalities, mujahedeen and mujahedate, representatives of political parties, civil society, as well as members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Algiers.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X