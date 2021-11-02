Algeria: 67th Anniversary of Revolution Outbreak - President Tebboune Chairs Reception At People's Palace

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, chaired on Monday at the People's Palace in Algiers a reception on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the outbreak of the 1 November 1954 Revolution.

The reception, which took place in the presence of President of the Council of the Nation Salah Goudjil, President of the People's National Assembly (APN), Brahim Boughali, Prime Minister, Minister

of Finance, Aïmene Benabderrahmane, President of the Constitutional Council, Kamel Fenniche, and Chief of Staff of

the People's National Army (ANP), Lieutenant General Saïd Chanegriha, was marked by the presence of Delegations representing brotherly African and Arab countries.

During the ceremony, Tebboune received greetings from senior state officials, members of the Government and senior officers of the People's National Army (ANP).

He also received greetings from national and historical personalities, mujahedeen and mujahedate, representatives of political parties, civil society, as well as members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Algiers.