South Africa: Tuesday Morning - Early Results Paint Bleak Picture for ANC As ActionSA Threat Emerges in Joburg

analysis

If current trends continue the ANC will fall well short of the 50% mark in Johannesburg, while the DA too has lost ground to ActionSA and VF+ in Gauteng.

By 2.21am the Independent Electoral Commission's results dashboard had been on inert mode for more than hours. South Africans were left in limbo, waiting for more results.

A few patterns have emerged.

ANC takes hits in City of Johannesburg, Cape Town and Midvaal

The ANC's struggles in the DA strongholds of Cape Town and Midvaal (Meyerton) continued as results emerged from these two municipalities. More worryingly for the ANC, early results from pockets of Johannesburg suggest that the party was being affected by a very low turnout in its traditional strongholds and Herman Mashaba's ActionSA.

There is a very long way to go, but the current picture is not promising for the ANC and its new Johannesburg mayor, Mpho Moerane. The party will hope that results start emerging from its Soweto strongholds in Orange Farm, in the deep south of the city and the western edge of Soweto (Emdeni, Doornkop, Meadowlands, Tshepisong).

If these trends continue, the ANC will fall well short of the 50% mark, and it will be hoping...