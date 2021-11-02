Angola: Music Group Vozes Do Nambua to Release New Album

31 October 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Caxito — "Cor-de-rosa"(Pink) is the title of the new album by the music group Vozes do Nambua, to be released on November 5th, in Caxito City, Bengo Province.

After releasing "Nzambi Yami", album in 2013, now their latest musical work (CD), entitled "Cor-de-Rosa", which brings 15 songs recorded in folklore style, is about to be released.

The album production had the participation of Baló Januário, Guigaz o Drákula (Mister Makanha), Baki Maquela, Ana Cage, Desbunda and Tubarão Branco.

The music group is author of the hits "Anami", "Aquela Menina", "Amor Kalunga" and "Caxito Fica Longe ", the group was created in 2003 by Rei Toy, Moreno and Miloy.

This is the third album of originals by the group Vozes do Nambua.

The first "Anami" was released in 2010 and the second "Nzambi Yami" in 2013.

