Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 59 New Cases and 108 Recoveries

Luanda — Angola announced, this Sunday, the recovery of 108 patients, 59 new cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The daily bulletin also informs that from those recovered, 56 reside in Luanda, 49 in Uíge and 3 in Benguela.

The new cases were recorded in Luanda, with 33, Benguela with 13, Uíge with 8, Cabinda with 3 and Huíla with 2.

Of the new cases - whose ages range from 1 to 87 years - there were 35 males and 21 females.

The laboratories have processed 1,645 blood samples by RT-PCR, with a daily positivity rate of 3.6 percent.

The deaths occurred in the country´s capital, Luanda.

Angola has a total of 64,433 confirmed cases, of which 1,710 deaths, 53,343 recovered and 9,380 active. Of the active, 7 are critical, 10 serious, 31 moderate, 40 mild and 9,292 asymptomatic.

There are 88 patients hospitalized, 74 are in institutional quarantine and 4,076 contacts of positive cases are under epidemiological surveillance.