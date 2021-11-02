Angola: Minister Encourages Angop Professionals to Maintain Journalistic Rigour

29 October 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Mass Media Manuel Homem, this Friday, encouraged the professionals of the Angola Press News Agency (ANGOP) to continue to guarantee plural, rigorous, impartial and credible public information, with improvement and diversification of news content.

In a message on the 46th anniversary of the only news agency in Angola, marked Saturday (30), the minister stressed that in this way they will continue to make their best contribution to the educational, civic and cultural development of citizens.

Manuel Homem also praises the performance of ANGOP professionals in disseminating information to Angolan communities abroad and to the entire international community, reflecting the country's reality, namely its daily achievements, progress and difficulties.

According to the minister, as an agent of modernization of Angolan society and provider of important information, training and cultural promotion service, ANGOP must assume its role in promoting plurality, transparency, democracy and fighting corruption and crime in Angola.

ANGOP was created in July 1975, with the name of Agência Nacional Angola Press (ANAP). At that time its works were distributed in the form of a printed bulletin, until October 30th of the same year, then the Agency had launched its first telegraphic dispatch, so obviously the date was adopted for the company's celebrations.

On December 2, 1975, the agency adopted its current and definitive name "Agência Angola Press", following the launch of its first dispatch, with the acronym ANGOP.

On February 2, 1978, it was transformed into a state owned company, through a presidential decree.

In 1991, ANGOP started to broadcast its work 24 hours a day.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X