Angola: Minister Encourages Angop Professionals to Maintain Journalistic Rigour

Luanda — The minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Mass Media Manuel Homem, this Friday, encouraged the professionals of the Angola Press News Agency (ANGOP) to continue to guarantee plural, rigorous, impartial and credible public information, with improvement and diversification of news content.

In a message on the 46th anniversary of the only news agency in Angola, marked Saturday (30), the minister stressed that in this way they will continue to make their best contribution to the educational, civic and cultural development of citizens.

Manuel Homem also praises the performance of ANGOP professionals in disseminating information to Angolan communities abroad and to the entire international community, reflecting the country's reality, namely its daily achievements, progress and difficulties.

According to the minister, as an agent of modernization of Angolan society and provider of important information, training and cultural promotion service, ANGOP must assume its role in promoting plurality, transparency, democracy and fighting corruption and crime in Angola.

ANGOP was created in July 1975, with the name of Agência Nacional Angola Press (ANAP). At that time its works were distributed in the form of a printed bulletin, until October 30th of the same year, then the Agency had launched its first telegraphic dispatch, so obviously the date was adopted for the company's celebrations.

On December 2, 1975, the agency adopted its current and definitive name "Agência Angola Press", following the launch of its first dispatch, with the acronym ANGOP.

On February 2, 1978, it was transformed into a state owned company, through a presidential decree.

In 1991, ANGOP started to broadcast its work 24 hours a day.