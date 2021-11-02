Angolan Artists Get Distinction in Portugal

Lisbon — Three Angolans artists were awarded this Saturday, in Lisbon, in a gala honouring female entrepreneurs who have distinguished themselves in Europe

The awarded artists are Ary, in the music category, Zélia Reis, in the visual arts, and Isabel Jacinto, in gastronomy.

The awards given to the three Angolan artists underlines the merit in the effort to disseminate their skills and the recognition of the potential of Angolan women in an increasingly competitive world.

The event, organized by the International Association of Women Entrepreneurs in Europe and Africa, ended with the 1st workshop "Women's Club - Business in a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world".

The art award gala was attended by several personalities from Portuguese society and members of the Angolan diplomatic community accredited in Portugal.

During the gala there was also a fashion show and an exhibition of a dance school.