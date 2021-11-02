Angolan Artists Get Distinction in Portugal

30 October 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lisbon — Three Angolans artists were awarded this Saturday, in Lisbon, in a gala honouring female entrepreneurs who have distinguished themselves in Europe

The awarded artists are Ary, in the music category, Zélia Reis, in the visual arts, and Isabel Jacinto, in gastronomy.

The awards given to the three Angolan artists underlines the merit in the effort to disseminate their skills and the recognition of the potential of Angolan women in an increasingly competitive world.

The event, organized by the International Association of Women Entrepreneurs in Europe and Africa, ended with the 1st workshop "Women's Club - Business in a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world".

The art award gala was attended by several personalities from Portuguese society and members of the Angolan diplomatic community accredited in Portugal.

During the gala there was also a fashion show and an exhibition of a dance school.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X