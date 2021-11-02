Zimbabwe: Businessman Sharpe Scoops Megafest Award

WEST Properties chief executive Kenneth Sharpe last Friday scooped the Real Estate Leader of The Year 2021 Platinum Award at the Megafest National Awards ceremony held in Harare.

Mr Sharpe was recently awarded the Forbes Best of Africa Innovative Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Year Award, becoming the first Zimbabwean businessman to be conferred with such a prestigious award.

In her speech after receiving the award on Mr Sharpe's behalf, his wife and business partner Joanna dedicated the award to their stakeholders including customers, business partners, employees, suppliers, regulators and all hardworking Zimbabweans who she said continue to challenge them to do better.

"As West Properties we are committed to providing both luxurious and affordable housing units. All our unique projects are in areas of high access and opportunity, with proximity to amenities,"she revealed.

Mrs Sharpe said their company had gone out of its way to ensure that all projects were constructed with utmost regard to architectural excellence, world class quality and aesthetics combined with unfettering commitment to timely delivery and innovation.

"For the past 14 years Sharpe has revolutionised Zimbabwe's real estate and property landscape in a big way. Through West Properties, we have acquired sizeable land banks across the country on which we are spearheading some of the country's most eye-catching housing developments, especially in the northern side of the capital."

She said many who followed West Property's exceptional projects and products, particularly Pomona City, the first Zimbabwean housing development initiative to adopt an innovative leasehold concept, the string of awards coming Mr Sharpe's way had not come as a surprise.

"We want our high quality prestigious properties to dominate the skylines of many urban centres in Zimbabwe. We want to make a difference in the overall social-economic growth of the country," she said.