Zimbabwe: Last Giant Standing Ready for Any Challenge

THEY are the last of the Big Three giants standing and Dynamos coach, Tonderayi Ndiraya, says the Glamour Boys are ready for any team in the Chibuku Super Cup.

Highlanders followed CAPS United out of the tournament after they were eliminated by FC Platinum at the weekend.

DeMbare have been the standout team in the tournament where they are unbeaten in 11 games.

They are yet to concede a goal from the boot of their opponents with the two goals they have let in being own goals.

Both goals came against the Green Machine.

Ndiraya's men needed a second half header from defender, Frank Makarati, to beat bogey side Black Rhinos 1-0 in a close quarter-final clash on Sunday.

They joined FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum and Cranborne Bullets in the semi-finals.

"In one of their not-so-good performances, they produce a result," said Ndiraya. "That is a mark of a strong team.

"We have kept quite a number of clean sheets, in the eleven games that we have played and, hopefully, we can keep the momentum going.

"If you keep a clean sheet in the game of football, it means you have better chances of winning the match."

Ndiraya believes Dynamos have built a strong base for success this year.

They have managed seven wins and four draws and they will be looking to take their form into the league championship race, which gets underway, this weekend.

"We can have confidence going forward but we certainly need to improve and polish up before the start of the league programme," said Ndiraya.

"Our focus has to shift now and get to the other level for the league.

"We are taking it game by game, I think we have done well, so far.

"We are the only team that has played 11 games which still remains in the tournament. The rest of the teams have played seven because they had fewer participants in their pools.

"Because of the fitness issues, I felt my players will, at some point, look a little bit tired. The other teams coming from the other groups still have some more energy in them.

"But, we are quite happy to meet any team in the semi-finals. If you want to be the best, then you have to play with the best. So we await the draw."

Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum burst into the semi-finals.

They closed the door on Group B, which was represented by Highlanders and Chicken Inn. FC Platinum beat Bosso 1-0, courtesy of a goal by Zimbabwe youth international, Panashe Mutimbanyoka.

"I think we did our best, we managed to match FC Platinum pound-for-pound," said Highlanders coach, Mandla Mpofu.

"If you look at the overall picture, we have built something that is going into the league to compete as much as possible."

FC Platinum won the competition in 2014.

Their coach, Norman Mapeza, however, is taking it game by game.

"The journey continues, it's a small marathon and we are in the right direction," said Mapeza.

Ngezi Platinum, who went all the way to the 2019 final where they fell to Highlanders, are also looking to get it right.

Coach Rodwell Dhlakama wants to lay his hands on the trophy.

"The idea is to go all the way and win it for our fans. So, it's game on, we just need to make sure that we leave no stone unturned going forward," said Dhlakama.

Cranborne Bullets are the surprise packages in the last four.

They beat Harare City 2-1 in the other quarter-final match much to the delight of their coach, Nesbert "Yabo" Saruchera.

The army side finished top of their group during the round-robin games.

Forward Everson Feremba scored twice against Harare City on Sunday to overturn an early first half setback, in a quarter-final tie, which spilled into extra-time.

They are still unbeaten in seven Chibuku Super Cup matches.