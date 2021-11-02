Zimbabwe: 50 Years of Restoration of China's Rights At UN

This week, the world commemorated 50 years of the restoration of China's rights at the United Nations.

On October 25, 1971 the 26th Session of the General Assembly of the UN adopted, with an overwhelming majority, Resolution 2758, which restored and conferred all rights of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations and to recognize the representatives of the government of the People's Republic of China as the only legitimate representatives of China to the UN.

With the 50 years that have intervened, the wisdom of this important development is at full glare, given China's positive contribution to the world in many facets.

China has evolved significantly as a polity, with its signature model of socialism with Chinese characteristics; has economically advanced from being a developmental backwater that was reforming and opening up in the 1970s to the current position as the world's second largest economy; and has contributed to global governance under the framework of the United Nations, pursuing multilateralism as a cornerstone policy.

In an evolving world with different challenges ranging from war, hunger and disease, to climate change and cyber security issues, China has contributed positively to humankind not just on the level of ideas, but also on practical and life changing ways.

These include achieving poverty alleviation and assisting poor countries to follow good models to end poverty and hunger.

Peace-keeping and finding solutions for sustainable peace and preserving the environment for future generations by asserting frameworks to achieve carbon neutrality and stem the trend of global warming that threatens the future are also some of the ways.

Another example is standing with and speaking for developing countries and practicing true multilateralism.

China is also proffering ideas, and the practice, of human rights in their holistic and inalienable way.

Further, the Asian nation has challenged the world to follow an international system that is rules-based, treats nations as equals and seeks cooperation among nations rather than domination; cooperation rather than competition.

Remarkably, China is not self-seeking in all this and has not sought to be another hegemony -- the past 50 years have demonstrated this consistent sincerity.

While commemorating the Milestone of restoration of China's seat at the UN, President Xi made some important remarks as he stressed that China's peaceful development and its commitment and dedication to the welfare of all humanity have been outstanding.

"For these 50 years," President Xi said, "the Chinese people have stood in solidarity and cooperation with people around the world and upheld international equity and justice, contributing significantly to world peace and development.

"We have unswervingly followed an independent foreign policy of peace, stood firm for fairness and justice, and resolutely opposed hegemony and power politics. The Chinese people are a strong supporter of other developing countries in their just struggle to safeguard sovereignty, security and development interests."

In a salutary development, China has not betrayed the trust invested in it by the world, and its support for the UN system is important.

President Xi said: "China has faithfully fulfilled its responsibility and mission as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, stayed true to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and upheld the central role of the United Nations in international affairs.

"China has stood actively for political settlement of disputes through peaceful means. China has been among the first of countries to meet the UN Millennium Development Goals. It has taken the lead in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development."

In recent years, some ideas and initiatives advanced by China have become life-changing.

Take, for example the Belt and Road Initiative enunciated in 2013.

The initiative is predicated on the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, the philosophy of open, green and clean cooperation, and a high-standard, people-centred and sustainable approach.

With connectivity as its main focus, Belt and Road cooperation aims to promote policy, infrastructure, trade, financial and people-to-people connectivity, and to contribute China's wisdom and solutions for better global governance system, greater development worldwide, and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. To date, 141 countries and 32 international organizations including 19 UN agencies have signed Belt and Road cooperation documents with China.

A large number of cooperation projects have been delivered, which have enhanced the connectivity between countries and regions and given a strong boost to economic and social development and people's livelihood in relevant countries and regions.

Under this aegis, countries are able to build a "Silk Road" of health, green and digital development, and foster new areas of cooperation, opening up a new space for economic and social recovery and sustainable development, and provided strong support for the international community to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

There is no current "big idea" in the world now to rival BRI.

African countries, in particular, are also beneficiaries of China's leadership and pragmatic policies honed over the past half century. Under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Focac), many of China's policies have been localised.

This will be greatly significant for the future development and cooperation between Africa and China.

Demonstrably, China has been well-led in the past five decades, accounting for its rise and growth. President Xi's leadership is deepening and expanding China's role as his philosophies and approach further engender multilateralism and clearly defines China's role in the world.

At both home and in foreign policy, China is demonstrating immense and inspiring leadership making its involvement with the UN meaningful and worthwhile.