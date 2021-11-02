Zimbabwe: Lady Chevrons Step Up Preparations

THE Zimbabwe cricket team are stepping up preparations for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 as they assemble in Bulawayo today ahead of One Day International series against Bangladesh next week.

Players have been training at their bases and are today expected to come under one roof in Bulawayo for the final drill.

The Lady Chevrons are scheduled to host Bangladesh in three one-day matches from November 10-15 at Queens Sports Club.

Team spokesperson, Yvonne Mangunda, yesterday said the series was important for the side as it represents a fitting dress rehearsal for the World Cup Qualifier.

"It's a very important tour because this is the year we were granted ICC ODI status, we played our first ODI series against Ireland and now we get to play Bangladesh as part of preparations for ICC global qualifier," said Mangunda.

"It is amazing what 2021 has been like for the ladies with many games.

"It has been one of busiest periods; playing South Africa Emerging, playing Thailand and then going to Botswana for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier.

"We came back home to play Ireland, now we are playing Bangladesh, then the hosting the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier.

"It is huge for us to be hosting the qualifier and we would want to be adequately prepared and the Bangladesh matches are important as we get into the qualifier.

"It is exciting what Zimbabwe Cricket has done for Women's Cricket, allowing us to play so many games, and supporting the ladies.

"It is an exciting period for us and we are grateful for the support, appreciation of women's cricket."

Zimbabwe Cricket are still working on the squad for the Bangladesh series.

The players have been training at their bases in Harare and Bulawayo.

Coach Adam Chifo is today set to have all his players under one roof for the final phase of the training.

The team will be playing in front of supporters, for the first time, in almost two years.

Zimbabwe Cricket were last week granted the green light to let into the stadium 1 000 fully vaccinated fans, for the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh, following the relaxation of the Covid-19 protocols.

"The message to the Bulawayo fans is please come in your numbers," said Mangunda.

"Fans are always cheerful at Queens and we are hoping for a great atmosphere, something we missed, when we played Ireland.

"It's important to have fans cheering for the ladies, as they continue to break new ground.

"We are hoping we will receive great support from the fans in Bulawayo and again when the qualifiers start in Harare."

The ODIs between Zimbabwe Women and Bangladesh Women -- scheduled for November 10, 12 and 15 at Queens Sports Club -- will serve as a trial run for the safe return of spectators to stadiums.

The two teams will return to Harare after the series for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021, pencilled in from November 21, to December 5.

The 10-team global tournament will decide the remaining three participants for the 50-over ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, in New Zealand.

Apart from Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, the other teams participating in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 are West Indies, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Thailand and the United States.