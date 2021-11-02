Egypt: Sisi Reiterates Egypt's Firm Stance to Reach Legally-Binding Deal On GERD

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has reiterated Egypt's firm position on the need for actively engaging in negotiations to reach a legally binding agreement on filling and operating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam under the umbrella of the African Union and in line with the UN Security Council presidential statement in this regard.

The president made the remarks at a meeting with President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Félix Tshisekedi on the sidelines of the UN COP26, currently held in Glasgow, the UK.

Sisi praised efforts exerted by DRC, during its chairmanship of the African Union, to achieve developmental aspirations of the African countries, raise their issues at international forums and settle the GERD crisis.

The two presidents expressed their satisfaction with the distinguished relations between the two countries at the level of economic cooperation and political coordination, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

Tshisekedi also thanked Sisi for the support provided by Egypt for DRC at this critical period, which acts as a model for cooperation and coordination among African countries.

MENA