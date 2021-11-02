Egypt: Mashat - Egypt Carried Out Development Projects Based On Sustainability

1 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of International Cooperation Dr Rania el Mashat affirmed the concept of sustainability to avoid the depletion of natural resources has shown up strongly in all projects carried out by the State.

Focusing on this concept has grown all the more important given the fact that the State seeks to have various sources of financing by expanding green and innovative funds in line with efforts it is exerting to achieve sustainable development, she added at talks with Maimunah Sharif, the Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) on the sidelines of the World Day of Cities conference in Luxor Governorate on Monday.

The talks tackled ways of boosting relations with UN-Habitat in light of a strategic framework for cooperation on sustainable development between Egypt and the UN, Mashat said.

The two sides also took up Egypt's arrangements for hosting UN climate change conference (COP27), according to her.

In turn, Sharif underlined the importance of developmental financing in boosting sustainability of cities and providing creative solutions to realize sustainable development.

She said she is looking forward to further cooperating with Egypt in promoting green recovery and providing required and necessary backing for COP27.

