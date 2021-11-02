Egypt's Participation in the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (Cop26)

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi heads to Britain to participate in the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) for the heads of state and government that will be held on the 1st and 2nd of November in Glasgow.

President El-Sisi's participation in the climate summit fulfils the invitation of British Prime Minister, Mr. Boris Johnson, whose country is the president of the current summit. This is in light of the significant role that Egypt plays both regionally and internationally within the framework of climate change negotiations.

The President will focus during the conference on topics of interest to developing countries, in general, and African countries, in particular, notably with regard to enhancing efforts toward strengthening international climate action. This is in addition to underscoring the importance of the industrial countries' commitment to their pledges within the framework of the Paris Agreement, as well as stressing Egypt's willingness to host the coming climate change summit in 2022.

About the Conference of the Parties (COP)

The COP, which runs until November 12, is described by the United Nations as a "turning point for humanity" and "the most important summit ever". COP is an acronym for "conference of the parties", which means "the Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change". All States that are Parties to the Convention are represented at the COP.

The COP meets every year, unless the Parties decide otherwise. The first COP meeting was held in Berlin, Germany in March, 1995. Also, the COP Presidency rotates among the five recognized UN regions - that is, Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, Central and Eastern Europe and Western Europe and Others.

The 25th session of the COP was held in Madrid, Spain in 2019, and due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the 26th session that was scheduled to take place last year has been postponed.

This meeting is considered the most important gathering on climate change, which includes nearly 200 countries that signed the Paris Agreement in 2015. Its goal is to set a legally binding international treaty on climate change to limit global warming.

More than 120 world leaders have confirmed their attendance at the summit, most notably US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, while leaders of some of the most emitting countries, including Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Russian President Vladimir Putin, will not attend, however they are expected to send negotiators. While Chinese President Xi Jinping has not yet said whether he will attend in person or not; but the Chinese climate envoy and other officials plan to be there.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the United Nations, the top priority of the summit agenda, which developed and even developing countries have begun to allocate huge budgets for its implementation, is to reach "zero" emissions to confront global warming..

In addition to companies, cities and financial institutions, 131 countries consider setting a goal of reducing emissions to net zero by mid-century.

To achieve such goal, the United Nations believes that sharp emission reduction; especially by the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions, are necessary in the next five to ten years in order to keep global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius and maintain a livable climate.

The COP assesses the effects of the measures taken by Parties and the progress made in achieving the ultimate objective of the Convention, with respect to limiting global average temperature increase to well below 2°C above preindustrial levels. According to the Paris Agreement, 196 governments agreed to periodically assess their progress at the national and collective levels, and update their pledges. This was supposed to happen for the first time in 2020, but after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, countries are preparing to make their first updates in Glasgow.