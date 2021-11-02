North Africa: Dutch PM Lauds Egypt's Efforts to Reach Political Solutions for Regional Crises

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte hailed on Monday Egypt's efforts to reach political solutions to various regional crises, a matter which contributes to restoring stability and security.

Rutte's remarks came during his meeting with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on the sidelines of the UN COP 26, held in Glasgow, UK, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

The meeting took up ways of boosting bilateral relations, especially in the fields of trade, tourism, and migration as well as cooperation in the water management domain.

They tackled ways of benefiting from the Dutch expertise in the projects related to irrigation and agriculture and ports management, in addition to fostering cooperation between the Suez Canal Authority and Port of Rotterdam.

The two leaders discussed the possibility of luring more Dutch investments to Egypt in light of the country's encouraging investment climate and being a gateway for exports to African markets.

The Dutch premier pointed out his country is keen on enhancing cooperation with Egypt to maintain regional peace and security in the Middle East region and Africa.