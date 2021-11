Tunis/Tunisia — Esperance ST, on Monday, booked their ticket to the final of the 36th Handball Arab Club Championship, after beating Qatar's Al Wakrah (28-25).

The final, which will be played Tuesday, will pit Esperance ST against compatriots AS Hammamet who defeated EM Mahdia (27-24) in the other semi-final.

Al Wakrah and EM Mahdia will play for third place on Tuesday.