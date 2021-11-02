Tunisia Receives 3 Oxygen Generators From the Netherlands and WHO

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia received at the port of Rades Monday, 3 oxygen generators, two of which funded by the World Health Organization and the third by the Netherlands, to strengthen the country's capacity to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Presidency of the Republic welcomed this initiative which aims to consolidate the relations of cooperation and solidarity with the Netherlands and the World Health Organization and to entrench the values of solidarity and mutual aid to overcome the pandemic.

This equipment was received in the presence of Minister of Health, Ali Mrabet, first adviser to the President of the Republic in charge of national security Abdel Raouf Atallah, Director General of Military Health, Mustapha Ferjani, the Ambassador of the Netherlands in Tunis and the acting representative of the World Health Organisation.