Tunisia Receives 3 Oxygen Generators From the Netherlands and WHO

1 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia received at the port of Rades Monday, 3 oxygen generators, two of which funded by the World Health Organization and the third by the Netherlands, to strengthen the country's capacity to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Presidency of the Republic welcomed this initiative which aims to consolidate the relations of cooperation and solidarity with the Netherlands and the World Health Organization and to entrench the values of solidarity and mutual aid to overcome the pandemic.

This equipment was received in the presence of Minister of Health, Ali Mrabet, first adviser to the President of the Republic in charge of national security Abdel Raouf Atallah, Director General of Military Health, Mustapha Ferjani, the Ambassador of the Netherlands in Tunis and the acting representative of the World Health Organisation.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X