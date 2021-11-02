Namibia: Flywestair Rebrands to Flynamibia

2 November 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

According to its website, FlyNamibia "is an independent airline that prides itself in connecting people through local and regional flights, whether for business or travel purposes".

"Granted designated carrier status by the Namibian Transport Commission and operating as FlyWestair' the airline had its first official scheduled passenger flight on Monday, 24 June 2019. Boldly changing the name to better reflect its role as trusted Namibian carrier' the airline has been operating as FlyNamibia since November 2021," the About FlyNamibia section of the website said.

The mother company, WestAir Aviation started out as an aircraft maintenance facility in 1967.

Images and videos of the official rebranding event held last night have started to emerge on social media.

