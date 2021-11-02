Liberia: U.S. Pres. Biden, EU Commission Invite Pres. Weah for Launch of Global Methane Pledge At Sidelines of Cop 26

Glasgow — Following a tête-à-tête with U.S. President Joe Biden at the margins of the COP 26 Conference in the United Kingdom on Monday, President Biden has extended an invitation to President George Weah to join him on Tuesday to launch the "Global Methane Pledge" on the sidelines of the World Leaders Summit of COP 26.

The invitation was co-signed by U.S. President Biden and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The launch event will provide appropriate recognition to all countries that have declared their support for the Global Methane Pledge, and provide an opportunity for multilateral development banks and philanthropic foundations to showcase their support of this cause.

At the launch, both the United States the European Commission are expected to publicly declare their commitment to collectively reduce global methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030. With our joint action, we will avoid over 0.2 degrees Celsius of warming by 2050, which is a significant contribution to the achievement of the Paris Agreement objective.

Speaking at the World Leaders Climate Change Summit, President Weah on Monday called for the need to bring equity and fairness to how the objectives of the Paris Accord on Climate Change can be achieved.

He lamented that countries like Liberia who maintain and protect the largest remaining tracts of forest reserves, receive the lowest benefits for these ecosystem services.

"We who are the richest in terms of forest resources and biodiversity, are the poorest in terms of socio-economic development. Although we bear the brunt of the impact of climate change, we benefit the least from the existing solutions and financial arrangements currently in place for tackling climate change," Pres. Weah said.