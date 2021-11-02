Egypt: Environment Min. Discuss Cooperation With Cypriot Counterpart

1 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Environment Minister Yasmin Fouad discussed on Monday means of cooperation with Cypriot Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Costas Kadis, the Environment Ministry said in a statement.

Fouad's meeting came as part of her bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UN COP26 Summit in Glasgow.

Egypt is interested in cooperating with the Cypriot side in fields related to climate change, Fouad noted, stressing Egypt's abidance by work plans on which it had agreed.

The Egyptian minister hailed the depth of relations with Cyprus in the environmental issues, whether at the bilateral level or the multilateral one.

The two ministers tackled cooperation in the domains of protecting water, the impact of climate change on water and the oil pollution.

Meanwhile, Kadis lauded Egypt's remarkable attention to the environment and climate change issues at the local and international levels to achieve the common interests of all countries, especially the African ones.

