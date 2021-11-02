Egypt: Sisi Reaffirms Egypt's Support for Cop26 Climate Summit

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has stressed that Egypt backs the UK for chairing the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) and hopes that the current event's results will serve the interest of all parties.

Sisi made his remarks during a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit, which kicked off in Glasgow on Sunday.

During their bilateral talks, the British premier lauded close ties between Egypt and the UK, asserting that Egypt is one of the most important partners of the UK in the Middle East region, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

Johnson praised development efforts and achievements made under Sisi in Egypt, voicing the UK's backing of such great endeavors.

Sisi lauded strong ties with the UK, reaffirming that Cairo aims to optimize and increase bilateral cooperation with London in the coming period in different domains.

They agreed on opening new horizons for bilateral cooperation in several fields, particularly the domains of security, investment, intelligence and military as well as the sectors of tourism, health and education.

They also discussed the latest developments in climate change worldwide, Rady added.