Egypt: Minister - Looking Forward to Cooperate With Climate Action ‎champions

Environment Minister Dr Yasmine Fouad said she is looking forward to further cooperating with climate action heroes at upcoming climate conference COP27, noting that she is focusing efforts to promote cooperation with COP26 team in order to serve priorities of the African continent.

Fouad's remarks were made while meeting with Nigel Topping, the UN's High-Level Climate Action Champion for UN climate talks, to discuss work mechanisms for the conference, according to a statement by her ministry on Monday.

Fouad asserted Egypt is keen to have a strong team which would support its climate action hero for COP27.

Egypt has put in place criteria to choose the COP27 Climate Action Champion, a person who is responsible for mobilizing stronger and more ambitious climate action, Fouad stated. The country is also encouraging the business community to do more for the environment while incentivizing investment in the field, according to her.