Egypt: Minister - Looking Forward to Cooperate With Climate Action ‎champions

1 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Environment Minister Dr Yasmine Fouad said she is looking forward to further cooperating with climate action heroes at upcoming climate conference COP27, noting that she is focusing efforts to promote cooperation with COP26 team in order to serve priorities of the African continent.

Fouad's remarks were made while meeting with Nigel Topping, the UN's High-Level Climate Action Champion for UN climate talks, to discuss work mechanisms for the conference, according to a statement by her ministry on Monday.

Fouad asserted Egypt is keen to have a strong team which would support its climate action hero for COP27.

Egypt has put in place criteria to choose the COP27 Climate Action Champion, a person who is responsible for mobilizing stronger and more ambitious climate action, Fouad stated. The country is also encouraging the business community to do more for the environment while incentivizing investment in the field, according to her.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X