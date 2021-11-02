Liberia: Pres. Weah Meets EU Council Chief, Pledges to Work Together On Sustainable Development and Climate Change.

The President of the Republic of Liberia, H.E Dr. George Manneh Weah on Monday, November 1, 2021, met with the President of the European Union Council, Hon. Charles Michel on the sidelines of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in the city of Glasgow, Scotland.

Beginning 2022, Liberia will join other members of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) for the signing of a seven-year period multiannual financial framework.

The discussions between President Weah the European Union Council Chief is aimed at strengthening Economic Cooperation, and maintain relations with the EU as well as future cooperation possibilities and joint efforts to reach sustainable development and climate.

During the Meeting, President Weah thanked the European Union on behalf of the people of Liberia and in his own name for its continuous support and partnership aim at strengthening relationship and as well as enhancing the spirit of Africa-Europe through the OACPS framework.

For his Part, President Michel expressed his appreciation for the level of commitment and cooperation of the Government of Liberia towards multilateralism and reassured President Weah of future cooperation possibilities and joint efforts to reach climate and sustainable development goals.

It can be recalled that in February 2018, the EU programmed its financial support to Liberia through the National Indicative Program and the 11EDF for the period 2018-2020 with KEY interventions aimed at responding to the government PRO-POOR AGENDA.

Currently, the European Union supports Liberia's development efforts through direct budget support, infrastructure, sustainable economic growth, Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Agriculture and fisheries, Migration and mobility, Peace and Security, Cooperative investment in Youth through market-responsive education.