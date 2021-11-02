Nigeria: Super Eagles Toeing Manchester United Line With Ighalo?

The Super Eagles may be following the footsteps of the English Premiership League giants as Ighalo reconsiders retirement

It is pure coincidence that Odion Ighalo played at Manchester United but left before the 'king', Cristiano Ronaldo, made a sensational return to the English Premiership League giants in the summer of 2021.

Many pundits and analysts are still debating the merits of United re-signing Ronaldo when they already have a surfeit of attackers.

There are Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, and Anthony Martial. We can say the same of the Super Eagles, who at the moment are top-heavy.

Victor Osimhen has taken up the No.9 mantle and there are serious backups in Kelechi Iheanacho, Taiwo Awoniyi, Paul Onuachu, and Terem Moffi, to mention just a few.

There had been rumours for about three weeks but these coagulated on Thursday, October 28, when Gernot Rohr, in an interview, mentioned Ighalo as a possibility for the Super Eagles in the coming November window when Nigeria will play Liberia and Cape Verde in Matchdays 4 and 5 for qualification for the 2022 FIFA World.

The Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick, told ESPN, "Personally, I believe we need experience in our attack to combine with our energetically youthful (Victor) Osimhen, (Paul) Onuachu, Kelechi (Iheanacho) et al. Odion's body language is very positive. We are also in touch with his agents and club."

Ighalo's return has been a hot topic of discussion and the primary concern was about the Napoli striker's status when/if Ighalo returns.

"Osimhen still is our number one. If Ighalo will come back, his maturity and his experience will help Osimhen, will help the others, and will help our team," Rohr told Elegbete TV.

Reverse for the Devils and the Eagles?

"If you're brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello," said Paulo Coelho. Ighalo was brave to say goodbye to the Eagles in 2019 after helping them to third place at the Nations Cup, whilst scooping the top scorer award. This was wisdom. That can be implied when the decision is immediately juxtaposed with the angst and vitriol directed at the former Watford striker after the 2018 World Cup.

"They have been in contact with me about the possibility of coming back," Ighalo revealed to ESPN, and the 32-year-old continued, "I don't know. I have not said yes or no. I haven't made any decision concerning the national team."

The Super Eagles want to turn Ighalo's goodbye into a welcome, which is not a bad thing. This is where we need the analysts to bring out data that supports and gives merit to the thought.

Ighalo can be termed prolific for the Eagles. He scored a lot of goals in the last years leading to the 2018 World Cup and at the 2019 Nations Cup in Egypt.

He won the first of his 36 caps in 2015 and scored three goals in his first 12 appearances for the team. Compare that to Osimhen, who scored five goals in his first 12 appearances. Osimhen's five goals came in 689 minutes, compared to Ighalo's three in 732 minutes in those first 12 caps.

When Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in August, it was supposed to be the last piece of the United puzzle - one that would return the Red Devils to past glories, or close to it.

Two months on, the manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is in great danger of losing his job.

This is not concluding that the ineffectiveness of the United team is down to Ronaldo's presence in the team, but that has not stopped a lot of flak being directed at the 36-year-old returnee.

Why do Rohr and Amaju believe the Eagles need Ighalo?

The Eagles, as made up today, are a lopsided team. The definition could read like this: An unreliable defence, a 'one-man' midfield, and a top-heavy attack.

This is not saying Ighalo's return is all bad news, but there are more pertinent questions and pressing issues to resolve in the Eagles squad as they continue their preparations to qualify for the World Cup and to win next year's African Nations Cup.

The defenders are mostly unreliable in helping to construct attacks from the back. They are not quick, and they are aging. Italy showed at the Euros the unreliability of using age to judge ability and capability, but we cannot compare Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci to Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong.

The midfield also struggles to connect to the attack. When last did a designated midfielder score for the Eagles?

Our wingers are one-dimensional and easily shut down. But the NFF and the coach believe the addition of Ighalo solves a phantom challenge only they can see.

"The final list is not made yet," Rohr continued. "But there is a chance to get him back. I put him in the bigger provisional list for the next games because he is very important with his experience and his goals and I hope he can come back, but we will see. He has still ambition to help his country."

Rohr and Pinnick must remember Nigeria has a negative history in returnees.

The most vivid is the return of Christian Chukwu to the Green Eagles as the team prepared to face Algeria on October 10, 1981 in the finals of the African qualifiers for the 1982 World Cup.

The young Stephen Keshi was sacrificed to accomodate Chukwu who had retired from international duties after he led the Eagles to win the African Cup of Nations in Lagos in March 1980.

It did not end well for the Eagles and the returning captain.

At that time, Africa had only one slot in the World Cup, which Algeria picked that year by beating the Eagles 2-0 in Lagos and 3-1 in Algiers.

Nigerians would hope that history does not repeat itself for the Eagles.