Nigeria: Again, Bandits Go On Killing, Looting Spree in Katsina

Bandits on Saturday killed a yet unspecified number of people in Unguwar Dudu in Faskari local government area of <a target="_blank" href="https://www.katsinastate.gov.ng/">Katsina State</a>, residents of the area have reported.

The bandits were also said to have sacked shops in the area during the evening attack.

It was the second time in five days that bandits were attacking communities in Faskari, after an earlier attack on Unguwar Samanja village.

Habibu Mohammed, who is from the area but now lives in Kaduna, claims two of his uncles were killed during the attack that lasted for more than 40 minutes.

He gave the names of the victims as Alhaji Ado and Alhaji Bature, who were both traders living in the village.

Many people have fled the axis since the beginning of banditry in the area. In Katsina metropolis, many have fled Faskari, Sabuwa, Dandume, Kankara, Funtua, Batsari, Danmusa and other frontline local government areas due to insecurity.

When there is an attack, reporters usually rely on these persons to connect with people still in the village for updates.

Attack

Premium Times' check showed that the community is not far from the 4th Army Super Camp located in Faskari.

"When they came, they started shooting sporadically before some of them disembark(ed) from their motorcycles and started looting shops.

"Due to lack of response following absence of telecoms service in the area, the bandits operated for more than 40 minutes. They killed several people and wounded others, who are now being treated at a hospital in Faskari town," Mr Mohammed said.

He could, however, not ascertain the number of those killed because he resides in Kaduna.

"One of our relatives went to Gusau to call and inform me about the attack. I didn't wait to ask how many people were killed but the death of my two uncles have been confirmed."

A local, Babangida Gaikau, also confirmed the attack but also said he did not know how many people died.

The police spokeperson in Katsina, Gambo Isa, did not <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/nwest/488454-bandits-kill-10-wound-many-others-in-fresh-katsina-attack-residents.html">respond</a> to calls and SMS sent to him on the attack.