Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets the Austrian Chancellor

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at his residence met on Monday 1/11/2021 with Austrian Chancellor Mr. Alexander Schallenberg.

The Spokesman of the Presidency said the President congratulated the Austrian Chancellor on assuming his new post.

The President confirmed Egypt's keenness on further advancing bilateral cooperation with Austria in all fields, particularly in trade, economy and tourism, within the framework of the cooperation relations and historical friendship between Egypt and Austria.

He added that this was demonstrated in the numerous exchange of high-level visits between both sides over the past period.

The Austrian Chancellor underscored his country's keenness on strengthening relations with Egypt, which represents a cornerstone of stability and security in the Middle East and the Mediterranean regions.

He also stressed Austria's aspiration to further enhance coordination and consultation with Egypt in order to step up bilateral cooperation, which will contribute to realizing mutual interests.

The Spokesman said the meeting reviewed ways to bolster bilateral relations, particularly at the economic and trade levels.

This comes in light of Egypt's efforts to improve the business climate, encourage the private sector and attract foreign direct investment, as well as the modern and integrated infrastructure Egypt now enjoys.

The talks also covered a number of files pertinent to regional issues and crises in a number of countries in the region.

The President reiterated that the firm principle to settle the region's crises is to achieve stability by restoring the concept and pillars of the nation-state, supporting their institutions, and boosting the capabilities of their national armies and central governments.

He added that this shall undermine the activities of extremist groups and organizations that tamper with the resources of the peoples.

The Austrian Chancellor lauded Egypt's appreciated efforts in combating illegal immigration, terrorism and extremism, in addition to efforts to develop the religious discourse.

This consolidates Egypt's effective and influential regional role, under the leadership of President El-Sisi, in spreading a culture of tolerance, coexistence, acceptance of the other, and respect for the freedom of belief.

President El-Sisi and Chancellor Schallenberg exchanged views on the most important developments in the Palestinian issue, as well as ways to revive the peace process on the basis of international references.

They also discussed Egyptian efforts to firm up the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the reconstruction of the Strip for the benefit of the Palestinian citizens.

Developments related to the Renaissance Dam were also reviewed. President El-Sisi stressed the high priority that Egypt attaches to its historical rights to the waters of the Nile River, making it an existential issue that requires the international community to exert all possible efforts to reach a legally-binding agreement on the rules of filling and operating the dam, in a way that preserves the water security of Egypt, particularly in light of the presidential statement issued by the UN Security Council, regarding the dam.