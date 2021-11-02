Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets the UK Prime Minister At Cop26, in Glasgow

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met on Monday 1/11/2021 with British Prime Minister, Mr. Boris Johnson, on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow.

The Spokesman of the Presidency said that during the talks, Mr. Johnson welcomed the President's visit to Glasgow, and valued the current firm bonds between Egypt and Britain as well as the growing momentum in the two countries' relations.

The UK Prime Minister affirmed that Egypt is a key partner of Britain in the Middle East, and looked forward to strengthening bilateral relations in an array of fields.

UK Prime Minister, Mr. Johnson, expressed his appreciations and congratulations to the President for Egypt's achievements and ambitious developmental efforts. He underscored Britain's support for these efforts under the leadership of President El-Sisi.

President El-Sisi expressed his appreciation for the recent progress in bilateral relations in all fields.

The President affirmed that Egypt looks forward to bolstering bilateral cooperation with Britain in the coming period, and to enhancing political coordination and exchange of views with regard to various issues of mutual interest.

The Spokesman noted that the two sides agreed on opening up new prospects of cooperation between the two countries, and on enhancing the engagement of Britain in the priorities of Egypt's development plans.

This is in addition to supporting bilateral cooperation across various fields, especially investment, security, military and intelligence areas as well as the tourism, health and education sectors.

The talks also tackled the latest developments in the global climate position.

President El-Sisi expressed his appreciation for the efforts Britain has exerted to ensure convening the global climate summit despite all difficulties due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on international meetings. President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt's position in support of Britain's presidency of the conference, stressing its confidence that the conference will yield balanced outcomes for the benefit of all parties. The President noted that Egypt seeks to host COP27 in 2022 following the end of Britain's presidency.