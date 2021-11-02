South Africa: The Govt's 'Batho Pele' Principles - All Words, No Action

analysis

As debate intensifies about the future of the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant, and a possible basic income guarantee to replace it, Tshabalira Lebakeng went to the South African Social Security Agency's (Sassa) offices in Soweto to speak to grant recipients and applicants about their experiences with the social security system. This is what he was told.

When the R350 Sassa Social Relief of Distress grant was announced, many people had hoped that their life would change. "It's better than nothing", they thought.

But most people didn't know how to apply for the grant. Those who did receive the grant, had to stand in long queues. They didn't have a choice; it was a matter of do or die.

I went to the Sassa offices in Maponya Mall, Soweto one morning, to find out how well (or not) the process worked. When I arrived, I found a long queue of young and old, waiting for the doors to open. People were complaining about having to wake up very early. And there was a good chance that they would return home after a long day's queuing, without being helped. They said Sassa officials sometimes just stopped the queue for no...