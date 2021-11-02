South Africa: There Is Major Space for a New Left Coalition in South Africa, but Blade Nzimande Has to Go

analysis

Dr Imraan Buccus is senior research associate at the Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute and a postdoctoral scholar in gender justice, health and human development at Durban University of Technology.

The possibility of left renewal and the development of a viable leftist party depends to an important degree on the prospects for renewal within the SACP. But for the SACP to leave the ANC, Blade Nzimande needs to be removed from his perch.

There is, as I've often argued, enormous political space on the left.

Sometimes politics can remain in stasis for a generation. India under the Indian National Congress in the 1960s and '70s is a good example of this. Sometimes change can be gradual but decisive.

For instance, when Lula da Silva started the Workers' Party - the PT - the first election was a disaster for him, but 20 years later he took the presidency and fundamentally changed Brazil.

Things can also change very quickly. Consider, for example, how quickly people like Bernie Sanders in the USA and Jeremy Corbyn in the UK, or parties like Syriza in Greece opened up new political possibilities.

In South Africa it is possible that a new actor could emerge and suddenly...