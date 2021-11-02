South Africa: Bavuma Emerges As the Leader We Need Through De Kock Saga

analysis

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma emerged from this week's Quinton de Kock kneeling saga as a strong and empathetic leader at a time when most of South Africa's leaders are failing.

In a week of turmoil for the Proteas at the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, the one bright spot to come out of the situation was the balanced, strong and inclusive leadership style of skipper Temba Bavuma.

When Cricket South Africa (CSA) issued a directive to the squad, five hours before their second match of the tournament against the West Indies, that they had to take a knee against racial discrimination, it started a chain reaction.

On the bus ride from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, which took almost two hours, the directive was a topic of discussion. For some players it didn't matter, as they were already taking the knee. For others it was a relief, as the choice was taken away from them, but for De Kock it was unacceptable.

Upon arrival in Dubai, he told his teammates he was withdrawing from the match against the West Indies. He did not want to be forced to take a knee, especially after the squad had undergone several...