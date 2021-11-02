South Africa: The Great No-Vote - South Africa's Return to Minority Rule

analysis

Who would have thought that barely a month before the 25th anniversary of the signing of the democratic Constitution, South Africa would return to minority rule. For this is effectively what has happened.

Yesterday, in the local government elections, only a minority of eligible South Africans chose to vote. The vast majority either didn't register or registered but then didn't vote. The no-vote included tens of millions of people, most of them coming from South Africa's swelling underclass, made up of people who are young, gifted, black... and poor.

It is a terrible irony that the biggest vote was the no-vote; the biggest political movement, the political party that doesn't exist on the ballot; the most coherent statement on the elections, the incoherent abstention of the politically unorganised.

Yesterday, as voting took place, and as it became evident that by 4.30pm less than seven million people (26.3% of eligible voters) had cast their ballots, many political commentators used the word "apathy". As manifestations of that "apathy", they kept talking about the long weekend and the bad weather in parts of the country, as the factors that deterred people from voting.

Unfortunately, apathy's the wrong word. People overcome worse obstacles than...