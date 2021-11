Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has claimed a new individual award in the Premier League thanks to his outstanding performance in October.

The 28-year has been in a fine form since the start of the 2021/22 season with the Reds.

The last month was a great one for the Pharaoh as he netted five goals, three of which were scored against Manchester United, and provided four assists to help Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League.