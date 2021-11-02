Egypt: House of Representatives Approves Several Bills Related to Petroleum Sector

The House of Representatives, under Dr Hanafi Gabali, approved on Monday1/11/2021 several bills on licensing agreements for the petroleum minister to contract with a number of companies for gold exploration.

The draft laws also include a bill presented by the government on allowing the petroleum minister to conclude a contract with the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (EMRA) and Shalateen Mineral Resources Company on exploration for gold and associated minerals in a number of areas.

The areas include Fatira, Umm Oud and Hanjalia areas in the Eastern Desert.

MENA