Egypt: House of Representatives Approves Several Bills Related to Petroleum Sector

2 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The House of Representatives, under Dr Hanafi Gabali, approved on Monday1/11/2021 several bills on licensing agreements for the petroleum minister to contract with a number of companies for gold exploration.

The draft laws also include a bill presented by the government on allowing the petroleum minister to conclude a contract with the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (EMRA) and Shalateen Mineral Resources Company on exploration for gold and associated minerals in a number of areas.

The areas include Fatira, Umm Oud and Hanjalia areas in the Eastern Desert.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X