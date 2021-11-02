Egypt: Bourse Gains Egp 6.4bln, Its Indexes Collectively Up

2 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Exchange (EGX) indexes posted collective gains at the close of Monday's trading session driven by buying operations of local and foreign investment funds.

The market capital gained EGP 6.4 billion to hit EGP 748.1 billion after transactions totaling EGP 7.8 billion.

The EGX 30 benchmark index went up by 1.03 percent, registering 11,568.27 points.

The broader EGX 70 EWI index of the leading small and mid-cap enterprises (SMEs) increased by 0.52 percent, closing at 2,316.85 points.

The all-embracing EGX 100 index was up 0.55 percent, ending at 3,305.24 points.

