Tunisia: President Kais Saied Speaks Over Phone With His Algerian Counterpart

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied, on Monday evening, had a phone call with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in which he congratulated him on the 67th anniversary of the outburst of the November Revolution.

More than one and a half million Algerians had fallen as martyrs during this war for freedom and independence.

According to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic, the phone call was an opportunity to emphasise the strong and "privileged" relations binding the Tunisian and Algerian peoples".

It also made it possible to reaffirm Tunisia's commitment to work for the unity of the Arab Maghreb, despite many obstacles that still hinder the establishment of this great structure.»