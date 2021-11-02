Somalia: Turkey, Somalia Discuss Bilateral Relations

The Minister of Foreign Affairs. Mr Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud, received, on Monday, in the capital, Mogadishu, the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to the Federal Republic of Somalia Mr Mehmet Yilmaz.

The two leaders discussed in depth the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two brotherly countries and peoples.

The meeting focused on the need to work together to raise the level of bilateral cooperation in the fields of economics, trade, cultural and tourism exchanges, as well as encouraging investment and overcoming all difficulties in this regard, in addition to arranging visits for businessmen on both sides.

Somalia has a strong and distinguished relationship with Turkey based on long-standing historical pillars.

Turkey has been a close friend of the Somali government since President Erdogan's visit to Mogadishu in 2011, at a time when the country was in a state of crisis

The meeting between the Turkish ambassador to Somalia and the foreign minister of Somalia also coincides with the recent increase in complaints from Somalis living in Turkey, who are being deported and under strict legal surveillance.