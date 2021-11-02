Somalia, U.S. Discuss Cooperation

Foreign Affairs Minister, Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud, held a private meeting in Mogadishu with the Charge d'Affaires of the United States Embassy in Somalia, Ms Colleen Crenwelge.

The two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation, as well as security and political developments.

The meeting, which lasted several hours, also focused on the issues of the 2021 elections, especially the one in the House of Representatives that officially started yesterday and the preparations for the last one.

The United States has praised the current Somali government, led by Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, for its efforts in the run-up to the elections.

The latest developments in the world and the region were also discussed during the meeting.

Somalia's elections are now in full swing, with parliamentary elections taking place in several cities across the country.

However, the United States is one of the closest supporters of Somalia and is closely monitoring the situation in the country and the 2021 elections.