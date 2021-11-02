Liberia: Determined Girls Win FA Super Cup

Determined Girls FC have been crowned champion of the Liberia Football Association Super Cup, after they defeated Earth Angels FC 7-0 on Sunday, 31, and 2021 at the Doris Williams Stadium in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

A competition that shocked the female league last season which led to many players and officials being banned by the Discipline Committee of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) again saw both clubs in the final.

The LFA Super Cup is traditionally played to commence the new league season.

The two clubs met last season five times: two league cups, two Petro trade Cup and President Cup meeting.

Determined Girls won 2, drew 2 and lost 1, while Earth Angels won 1, drew 2 and lost 2, respectively.

Sunday's match took off slowly in the first half in the 47th minute with Marhaline Moore of Determined Girls FC getting the curtain-raiser followed by Elizabeth Tamba in the 52nd minutes in the first-half stoppage time.

In the second half, Elizabeth Tamba continued her scoring sheet for Determined Girls FC in the 63 and 64 minutes followed by teammates Marthaline Moore in 85 minutes and Catherine Henry completed the scoring sheet in the 85th minutes of the LFA Super Cup.

Determined Girls FC players Elizabeth Tamba and Marthaline Moore scored hat tricks, while Catherine Henry scored one goal.

Earlier, on March 6, 2021, Determined Girls FC defeated Earth Angels FC 10-0 on the opening day of the LFA women's top division