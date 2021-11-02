South Africa's Political Campaign Season - the Silly, the Sillier and the Silliest

analysis

Soon, South Africans will have made their mark on the ballot sheets, the results will have been counted and political posters will droop from streetlamps for months to come. Rebecca Davis takes a look back at the absurd highlights of the 2021 local government elections campaigns.

Rudest politician

South African politicians in general are not known for genteel engagement with one another. This election season, like every other one, we have witnessed political acrimony tipping over into actual violence - particularly in KwaZulu-Natal. But when it comes to verbal rather than physical daggers, queen of the pack this year has to be Good leader Patricia de Lille. Responding to her DA rival Geordin Hill-Lewis - who had made the highly politically expedient suggestion that De Lille's ministry release the Acacia Park parliamentary village for affordable housing - De Lille exclaimed: "He is stupid! He is absolutely stupid!" No doubt many politicians feel this way about their competition, but few voice it quite so bluntly.

Most generous election gift

It's routine for allegations of vote-buying to fly back and forth before South African elections, but less common for this practice to happen in full view of journalists. Before the 2019 polls,...