Kenya: Swarms of Locusts Invade Mandera's Rhamu Dimtu Area From Neighboring Ethiopia

2 November 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Desert locusts have reinvaded the country with a new swarm arriving from Ethiopia reported in Mandera's Rhamu Dimtu.

The sighting of the locusts on Tuesday came amid projections by United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of increased breeding in areas likely to receive rainfall despite a decline in locust populations following sustained control operations.

"As vegetation dries out in the breeding areas of northeast Ethiopia, any swarms that form are expected to migrate north through the Ethiopian Highlands to the Red Sea coast of Eritrea and southeast to eastern Ethiopia and northern Somalia," FAO's situation update published on October 14 read.

The agency however remained update that the scale of potential invasions would be subdued.

"Although the scale of this migration is nearly impossible to predict due to conflict and a lack of reporting, the swarm numbers and sizes should be limited and certainly much less than last year at this time," FAO stated.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X