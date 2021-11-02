Sudan: Dissecting Democratic Dividends - Sudan's Coup Is All About the Military

analysis

The recent coup in Sudan may have dashed the hopes engendered by one of the most promising democratic movements in recent history. It shows that the military cares about one thing only - itself.

Military coups are making a big come-back in Africa. After a steady decline this century, there has been a sudden spike, with five putsches in just over a year: two in Mali; one in Chad; one in Guinea; and now Sudan on 5 October. Armed forces commander General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the joint leader of the military-civilian government in Sudan, arrested the government's civilian leader Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other civilian leaders and suspended the transitional government.

Burhan's drastic move may have dashed the hopes engendered by one of the most inspiring and promising democratic moments in the continent's recent history when in April 2019, after months of large popular streets protests in Khartoum and with a push by the military, long-time President Omar al-Bashir's regime was finally toppled.

Protest leaders and the military then negotiated a transitional government in which they would share power until democratic elections in 2023. Under the agreement, Burhan was meant to hand over leadership of the overarching Sovereignty Council...