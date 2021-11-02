Zimbabwe: Third Gukurahundi Plaque Installed

2 November 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Bulawayo-based pressure group Ibhetshu Likazulu has erected a third Gukurahundi victims memorial plaque at Bhalagwe Gukurahundi mass graves site disused mine in Maphisa district in Matebeleland South.

Ibhetshu likazulu has previously erected similar plaques but they have been destroyed by suspected state security agents.

Speaking in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Ibhetshu Likazulu coordinator Mbuso Fuzwayo said three chiefs and several headmen attended the function.

Thousands of people who were killed during the Gukurahundi atrocities were buried at the concentration camp in mass graves.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Monday, Fuzwayo said: "The event went very well. Three chiefs including the local chief Fuyane, Chief Mathema and chief Dakamela from Nkayi attended the function. Victims of the atrocities as well as their children also attended the event."

He applauded the police for not meddling with the programme.

"Each time when we try to erect the plagues, we always have problems with the police. I am happy this time around they did not interfere with our programme," he said.

Fuzwayo said he was also happy that the plaque was still intact as of Monday evening.

"I am prying that the plaque will not be vandalized again. If the so called Second Republic is serious about Gukurahundi resolution, it should make sure that such things will never happen again," he added.

MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa last month visited the shrine and deplored the destruction of the plaques.

"Do not vandalize erected plaques. Memory and history cannot be vandalized. The state must take responsibility and genuinely apologize," said Chamisa.

